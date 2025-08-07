Rawat Police unearth gang involved in illegal organ transplantation, save man from kidney removal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Rawat Police on Thursday unearthed a gang involved in illegal organ transplantation arresting its one member.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a Rawat Police team during its routine patrolling received information about the illegal organ transplantation site.

The police immediately raided the place and got released a man tied to a stretcher. The victim later told the police that he was called to the place on the pretext of a job and then his various medical tests were conducted after administrating some anaesthetic drug.

The purpose of the tests was to remove the victim's kidney, the spokesman said.

The arrested accused during the investigation revealed that the gang was involved in selling kidneys of their victims to well-to-do local and foreign nationals.

The police also recovered medicines and medical equipment including kidney transplantation devices and tools.

The spokesman said a person was saved from the dangerous illegal kidney removal due to the timely response of the Rawat Police.

He said the arrested accused was being interrogated and raids were underway to arrest the absconding accused.

“The Rawalpindi Police are using all resources to protect the lives and property of citizens,” he added.