Rawat vegetable & fruit mandi to accelerate business activities at regional level: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta attending an event organized by the fruit and vegetable market committee Islamabad as chief guest said that Rawat vegetable and fruit mandi would help accelerate business activities at the regional level.

He informed that on the instructions of the Punjab government, the first vegetable and fruit market of Rawalpindi was established in Rawat to facilitate the citizens.

Rawat mandi would facilitate the three million population of the Rawalpindi, he added.

No rent would be charged for the stall space in the vegetable and fruit market for three months, said the Commissioner.

The establishment of vegetable and fruit mandi would further increase the business activities of the traders of the twin cities, he said.

The first vegetable and fruit mandi in Rawalpindi would help provide more opportunities to the business community to increase their businesses, he added.

The traders of the fruit and vegetable mandi of Islamabad could also benefit from Rawalpindi's vegetable and fruit mandi, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

“I invite the business community to start business in Rawalpindi’s vegetable and fruit mandi and the administration will provide full support to them,” said the Commissioner.

The vegetable and fruit mandi in Rawat would make it possible for the farmers of the region to sell their commodities at reasonable rates and earn more profit, he said.

An industrial zone would be established along the Rawalpindi Ring Road, which would speed up the business activities, the Commissioner informed.

The construction of Dadocha Dam would help solve the water shortage problem in the twin cities, he said adding, the ongoing projects would help increase business activities in the district.

The market Committee representatives commended the efforts being made by the Commissioner to boost business activities in the region.