Raza Bashir To Defend Pervez Musharraf In Treason Case

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:24 PM

The Special Court was informed on Wednesday that the notification of Advocate Raza Bashir had been issued to represent former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Special Court was informed on Wednesday that the notification of Advocate Raza Bashir had been issued to represent former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

The Special Court on August 22 had appointed Advocate Raza Bashir out of the list of 14 lawyers submitted by the Ministry of Law and Justice and asked the ministry to issue a notification in three days.

The court during the last hearing had also directed the Registrar Special Court to provide entire record of the case to Raza Bashir after the issuance of his formal notification so that he could prepare the case.

However, when the two-judge Special Court, comprising Justice Nazar Akbar and Justice Shahid Kareem resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, Raza Bashir informed the court that his notification was issued today morning, therefore, he could not prepare the case.

He sought some time for preparation.

The bench expressed its displeasure over the delay in issuing of the appointment notificationr.

Justice Nazar Akbar asked as to why the court order for issuing a notification in three days was not followed.

The registrar handed over the complete record of the case to the defence lawyer and the court observed that there would be no more adjournments.

The court directed the prosecution to present its final arguments in the case on the next hearing and adjourned the case till September 24.

The special court has been hearing the high treason case, under Article 6 of the Constitution, against former president Pervez Musharraf for abrogating Constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on November 03, 2007.

