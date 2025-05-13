Raza Harraj Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of Operation “Bunyan Ul Marsoos
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, on Tuesday, paid homage to the martyrs during the operation “Bunyan ul Marsoos” launched by Pakistan against an unprovoked attack by Indian Forces.
He visited Mahni Sial and Kot Molchand in Distt Khanewal. and offered Fatiha on the graves of soldier Mohammad Adeel and civil citizen Abdul Malik who were martyred in Indian aggression.
Harraj placed a wreaths on the graves of the martyrs and prayed for their souls to rest in eternal peace.
He said military leadership, government and people of Pakistan pay their respect to the martyrs with heart and soul.
The enemy was defeated by the powerful counterattacks of the Pakistan armed forces.
Our Jawans have shown the essence of bravery, which has been recognised by the whole world. The evil eye raised towards our beloved country will be destroyed.
He said the armed forces of Pakistan and the entire nation will always be ready to make every sacrifice for the defence of the country. The Government stands with the families of the martyrs and they will be looked after by the government.
He said we have defeated the enemy, and now India will think a thousand times before any adventure.
