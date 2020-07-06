BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Renowned trader leader and activist of Bahawalpur Civil Society, Sheikh Abbas Raza has lauded the decisions taken by Syndicate of Islamia University Bahawalpur regarding increasing number of faculties.

According to a press release issued here, he said that a recent meeting of Syndicate of Islamia University Bahawalpur has taken very important and significant steps by increasing number of faculties and disciplines.

"We appreciate increasing number of faculties of IUB from six to 13 and and departments from 48 to 123," he said.

He said that scholarship scheme introduced by IUB management would also help deserving students to get higher education, adding that it would also promote education. He said that IUB had been playing pivotal role in promotion of education in the region.