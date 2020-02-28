Raza Rabbani for taking Senate into confidence about IMF deal

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday demanded to summon the Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and take the house into confidence about the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Responding to the point raised by Senator Raza Rabbani, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that past governments also inked deals with IMF.

The government inked agreement with IMF due to financial challenges, he added.

He said the Advisor would take the house into confidence about IMF deal.