Raza Rabbani Khar Distributes Gifts Among Orphan Kids

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Commerce Malik Ghulam Muhammad Raza Rabbani Khar distributed Eid Gifts among 100 kids, residing at Sweet Home, here on Wednesday.

The children expressed immense pleasure after getting gifts. Malik Ghulam Muhammad Raza Rabbani Khar also spoke and stated that Pakistan People's Party had introduced the Sweet Home project.

"It is one of the best projects to serve orphan kids. The government will continue to support the kids. The kids are being imparted quality education, he stated." He said that there was a need to initiate some more projects of the same nature.

The kids are the future of Pakistan. Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem thanked the Special Assistant to PM for the kind gesture.

The ration was also given to mothers of the kids on this occasion.

