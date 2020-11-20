UrduPoint.com
Raza Rabbani Opposes Imran Khan’s Decision To Change Senate Election Procedure

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:25 PM

The PPP leader says instead of an open vote, the ballot paper can have the voter’s name.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Thursday opposed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to change Senate election procedure.

Mian Raza Rabbani is senior politician and leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

He suggested that instead of an open vote, the ballot paper can have the voter's name. The PPP senator the Constitution (Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill 2020, introduced during a previous National Assembly session and referred to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, seeks to amend Article 59 of the 1973 Constitution to replace the word "transferable" with "open".

He stated that one might not have qualms to transparent elections but in essence the amendment to Articl 59, as stipulated in the Bill, shall change the entire scheme of the Constitution as much as it deals with and pertains to the composition and complexion of the Senate of Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the premier had announced PTI government's intentions to move a constitutional amendment in the Parliament to do away with secret balloting and adopt show of hands method for Senate elections.

