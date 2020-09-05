Razak Dawood inaugurates export facilitation center at LCCI

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday assured the country's exporters of his full support for increasing exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday assured the country's exporters of his full support for increasing exports.

Inaugurating an export facilitation center at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , he hoped that the export facilitation center would contribute in enhancing exports and would provide services to the exporters.

He said the government would safeguard interests of local IT industry.

"We need to shift from low value-added products to high-end manufacturing and our focus should be on strengthening the manufacturing sector so that dependence on imports could be averted," he added.

Razak Dawood said the government had abolished import duties on 41% industrial raw materials, which were more than 1,600 tariff lines.

He said the Ministry of Commerce was working on a three-year plan to rationalise tariff, especially duties on raw materials, adding that the plan would be finalized in consultation with chambers and associations.

The Ministry of Commerce was also working on making the process of getting refunds easier for the exporters, he said and added that the function of setting tariff was now being done by the Ministry of Commerce which was previously being determined by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

He said:" Land acquisition for special economic zones (SEZs) had become costly as soon as we announce development on any site, to counter this issue we have suggested to bring a lease policy so that the land in SEZs would be available on lease basis." Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the LCCI believed in keeping sound working relations with the government departments, especially the Ministry of Commerce for the betterment of economy.

He said the COVID-19 had adversely impacted the national economy which was already facing stiff economic challenges, including high debt, devaluation, inflation, fiscal deficit and shrinking of the GDP. The industrial sector had also been facing negative growth rate since the last couple of years, he added.

Irfan Sheikh said the exports had great importance for the country's economy as they were the main source of revenue generation, employment creation and maintaining balance of payments stability.

LCCI vice president Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed, former LCCI presidents Mian Misbahur Rehman,Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Sohail Lashari, Almas Hyder, former vice president Zeeshan Khaliland the excutive committee members were also present.