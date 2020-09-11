UrduPoint.com
Razak Dawood To Visit SCCI Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:34 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik told the media that Abdul Razak Dawood would address to exporters in a meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI.

More Stories From Pakistan

