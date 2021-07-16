UrduPoint.com
Razak Dawood To Visit SCCI Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Razak Dawood to visit SCCI tomorrow

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce,Textile, Industry,Production and investment Abdul Razak Dawood will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

SCCI PRO Tajamal Hussain said Razak Dawood would address exporters at the SCCI and will also meetrepresentatives of the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA), Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), Pakistan Glove Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PGMEA), Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA).

