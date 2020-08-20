UrduPoint.com
Razak Emphasizes Govt's Resolve To Strengthen Trade Ties Among ECO Countries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:12 PM

Trade Adviser Razzaq Dawood Thursday emphasized the government's resolve to strengthen trade and investment relations among Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Trade Adviser Razzaq Dawood Thursday emphasized the government's resolve to strengthen trade and investment relations among Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries.

Addressing the Virtual International Trade Forum (ECO Chapter), organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said he would visit Afghanistan soon, probably next month to remove obstacles in bilateral trade and transit trade.

He also informed the participants that the deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan was visiting Pakistan next month, September 7. During the visit Uzbekistan would sign an agreement for direct cargo flight from Sialkot Airport, he added.

We were also working on introducing transshipment policy for ECO countries, he added. He said the recommendations of the chamber of commerce would be given priority for shipment policy. Our exports of fruits and vegetables had reached 750 million Dollar which was a significant achievement, he added.

The RCCI president Saboor Malik, in his welcome remarks, said the purpose of the trade forum was to make the business community aware of trade and export opportunities in the ECO markets.

Giving details, he said the ECO formed in 1985, had a unique geo-strategic location, linking the east and west.

