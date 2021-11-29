Razak Hails 'TATA Foods' For Exporting First Meat Consignment To Jordan
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:58 PM
Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday appreciated the 'TATA Foods' on exporting Pakistan's first-ever consignment meat to Jordan "We welcome 'TATA Foods' group on exporting Pakistan's first-ever meat consignment to Jordan for increasing the 'Halal Food' exports," the Adviser said on his official Twitter account
The Adviser said that the promotion and facilitation of non-traditional products to new markets constitutes the Ministry of commerce's diversification policy.
"I urge other exporters to emulate this and aggressively market their products in this and other new markets".