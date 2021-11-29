UrduPoint.com

Razak Hails 'TATA Foods' For Exporting First Meat Consignment To Jordan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:58 PM

Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat consignment to Jordan

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday appreciated the 'TATA Foods' on exporting Pakistan's first-ever consignment meat to Jordan "We welcome 'TATA Foods' group on exporting Pakistan's first-ever meat consignment to Jordan for increasing the 'Halal Food' exports," the Adviser said on his official Twitter account

The Adviser said that the promotion and facilitation of non-traditional products to new markets constitutes the Ministry of commerce's diversification policy.

"I urge other exporters to emulate this and aggressively market their products in this and other new markets".

