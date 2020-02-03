UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Urges Exporters To Penetrate In African Countries' Markets To Introduce Pakistani Products

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:42 PM

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African countries' markets to introduce Pakistani products

Adviser for Commerce, Industry and Textile Production, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said Pakistan had rich potential to export quality rice, poultry, fisheries, fruits and vegetable products across the world

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):Adviser for Commerce, Industry and Textile Production, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said Pakistan had rich potential to export quality rice, poultry, fisheries, fruits and vegetable products across the world.

Talking to a news channel, he urged the exporters to penetrate in African countries' markets in a bid to introduce Pakistan's products in a befitting manner as Africa was a region of 54-nations.

The adviser said we wanted to achieve the target of $5 billion by exporting rice and in its allied sector through a vibrant policy by organizing conferences and expos soon.

In reply to a question, Razak said Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates were importing rice from Pakistan.

He stressed the need for adopting the export-led growth strategy and made in Pakistan for the progress and prosperity of the people of the country.

About the inflation and unemployment, he proposed that we would have to focus on the policy of "made in Pakistan" to steer the present day challenges.

He said United States, United Kingdom and Australia had already issued a travel advisory in the favor of Pakistan.

He expressed the hoped that the world would visit Pakistan to explore its most beautiful tourists attractions.

To a question, he said the businessmen could invest in Pakistan's Information Technology, Chemicals, and Textile sectors.

To another question, he said besides other countries, Malaysian companies were showing keen interest to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

The adviser said in June next, the adequate job opportunities would be available here for the young and educated persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Technology Australia Business Visit Job Young Progress United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates June Market Commerce Textile From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.