Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African countries' markets to introduce Pakistani products

(@imziishan)

Adviser for Commerce, Industry and Textile Production, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said Pakistan had rich potential to export quality rice, poultry, fisheries, fruits and vegetable products across the world

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):Adviser for Commerce, Industry and Textile Production, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said Pakistan had rich potential to export quality rice, poultry, fisheries, fruits and vegetable products across the world.

Talking to a news channel, he urged the exporters to penetrate in African countries' markets in a bid to introduce Pakistan's products in a befitting manner as Africa was a region of 54-nations.

The adviser said we wanted to achieve the target of $5 billion by exporting rice and in its allied sector through a vibrant policy by organizing conferences and expos soon.

In reply to a question, Razak said Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates were importing rice from Pakistan.

He stressed the need for adopting the export-led growth strategy and made in Pakistan for the progress and prosperity of the people of the country.

About the inflation and unemployment, he proposed that we would have to focus on the policy of "made in Pakistan" to steer the present day challenges.

He said United States, United Kingdom and Australia had already issued a travel advisory in the favor of Pakistan.

He expressed the hoped that the world would visit Pakistan to explore its most beautiful tourists attractions.

To a question, he said the businessmen could invest in Pakistan's Information Technology, Chemicals, and Textile sectors.

To another question, he said besides other countries, Malaysian companies were showing keen interest to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

The adviser said in June next, the adequate job opportunities would be available here for the young and educated persons.