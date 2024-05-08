Open Menu

Raziya Suban’s Poetry Collection "Hasil La Hasil" Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee organized the unveiling ceremony of the sixth poetry collection "Hasil La Hasil" by the renowned poetess Professor Raziya Subhan at the Haseena Moin Hall.

Event was presided over by Professor Sahar Ansari. Special guests of the occasion were Mahmood Shaam, while honored guests included Ihtesham Hassan, Anees Zaidi, Wazahat Naseem, Rafat Batool, Nuzhat Abbasi, Zain Sultan, and Seema Liaquat, all of whom expressed their views.

The responsibilities of the moderator were carried out by Shakeel Khan. Professor Sahar Ansari, in his presidential address, lauded the freshness and depth of Professor Razia Subhan's poetry, emphasizing its ability to shed light on issues surrounding women's expressions of love, often hindered due to societal constraints.

Mahmood Shaam commended Professor Raziya Subhan for courageously weaving her life experiences into her poetry, offering a unique perspective on the world.

Nuzhat Abbasi said that love is a serious issue, and Raziya Subhan's books reflect thoughts, qualities, experiences, and observations.

Her poetry serves as a mirror to her past years.

Anees Zaidi remarked that in such a society, women do not have the freedom to express themselves, Raziya Subhan's poetry is a precious gift for us. Ihtesham Hassan stated that Raziya Subhan is the best poetess of the present era, and her poetry always emphasizes, messages, and advises.

Dr. Fatima Hassan commented that there is a balance in Raziya Subhan's personality, which is also evident in her poetry. She has beautifully encapsulated all aspects of her life in her poetry.

Seema Liaquat said that Raziya Subhan impresses everyone with her expression style, and she shares a bond of love with her.

Rafat Hussain said that reciting poetry is not easy; it is a great feat. I congratulate her on this book.

Wazahat Naseem said that Raziya Subhan has a knack for articulating with beauty; she traverses through clouds, sculpting her own world as she moves forward.

