Razmak Road Cleared For All Traffics, Says ADC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Razmak road cleared for all traffics, says ADC

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) ::The Emergence Response Team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Daulat Khan has said that the Razmak road has been cleared for all types of traffic and the stranded families due to heavy snowfall were evacuated timely by the officials of the security forces and Police.

He said Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan took prompt action and directed the emergency response team for clearing the Razmak road.

He said the officials of the security forces, Additional Assistant Commissioner Razmak Shahid Iqbal, DSP Razmak Jamshed Khan, TMO Razmak, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Highways Department and other concerned officials are ready to deal with any challenge at any time.

The district administration has requested the tourists to take all precautionary measures so that they do not feel any discomfort during the journey because of heavy snowfall.

