Razzaq calls for vibrant population planning in Pakistan in view of alarming rapid population growth

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) : Dec 08 (APP):Secretary Population Planning Department of AJK Government Raja M. Razzaq Sunday emphasized for functional integration of the State Health & Population Planning Departments aimed at to achieve the objectives of rationalizing population in the country keeping in view the available resources besides meeting the commitment that Pakistan has made before various international forums i.e. ICPD, FP2020 etc.

In an interview to APP here on Sunday, Raja elaborated the aims and objectives of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) recommendations that too blessed of, what he stated, the backing of apex court of Pakistan for ensuring the integration of the State Health and Population Planning Departments to ensure their vibrant role through the Capacity Building Workshops for their services providers.

Raja Razzaque underlined the eight areas identified in CCI recommendations.

He termed availability of contraceptives commodity in the country as big challenge because of involvement of international procurement procedures.

He focused for pool procurement of contraceptives to ensure economy of scale.

He urged that it was not the single population welfare departments rather the Federal, provincial and regional governments as well as civil society organizations and international development partners as a joint commitment should take lead for population management for the wellbeing of our people in their respective domains as rapid population growth being a key challenges for the country needs to dealt as priority agenda, he urged.

Razzaque highly appreciated the role of the Ministry of National Health Services and United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) for disseminating awareness and bringing the key stakeholders on one page.

To a question, he said that the seminars cum capacity building workshops, being held in various parts of t6he country besides AJK, were being funded by United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) with coordination of ministry of National health services regulation & coordination, he added.