UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razzaq Calls For Vibrant Population Planning In Pakistan In View Of Alarming Rapid Population Growth

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

Razzaq calls for vibrant population planning in Pakistan in view of alarming rapid population growth

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) : Dec 08 (APP):Secretary Population Planning Department of AJK Government Raja M. Razzaq Sunday emphasized for functional integration of the State Health & Population Planning Departments aimed at to achieve the objectives of rationalizing population in the country keeping in view the available resources besides meeting the commitment that Pakistan has made before various international forums i.e. ICPD, FP2020 etc.

In an interview to APP here on Sunday, Raja elaborated the aims and objectives of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) recommendations that too blessed of, what he stated, the backing of apex court of Pakistan for ensuring the integration of the State Health and Population Planning Departments to ensure their vibrant role through the Capacity Building Workshops for their services providers.

Raja Razzaque underlined the eight areas identified in CCI recommendations.

He termed availability of contraceptives commodity in the country as big challenge because of involvement of international procurement procedures.

He focused for pool procurement of contraceptives to ensure economy of scale.

He urged that it was not the single population welfare departments rather the Federal, provincial and regional governments as well as civil society organizations and international development partners as a joint commitment should take lead for population management for the wellbeing of our people in their respective domains as rapid population growth being a key challenges for the country needs to dealt as priority agenda, he urged.

Razzaque highly appreciated the role of the Ministry of National Health Services and United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) for disseminating awareness and bringing the key stakeholders on one page.

To a question, he said that the seminars cum capacity building workshops, being held in various parts of t6he country besides AJK, were being funded by United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) with coordination of ministry of National health services regulation & coordination, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Population Welfare Civil Society Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Government Court

Recent Stories

Driverless vehicles tested on 5G technology in UAE ..

28 minutes ago

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

58 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

58 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

3 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.