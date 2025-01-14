RBC-CDA Demarcation Issue Resolved
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:43 PM
The Federal Cabinet has resolved a long-standing demarcation issue between the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).This decision follows tireless efforts from both the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and CDA authorities, bringing relief to the decades-long issue facing the residents of the twin cities
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Federal Cabinet has resolved a long-standing demarcation issue between the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).This decision follows tireless efforts from both the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and CDA authorities, bringing relief to the decades-long issue facing the residents of the twin cities.
According to the details, the RCB's boundaries (defined in 1957) were intermixed with the CDA areas after its notification in 1963 by the federal government. This led to disputes over municipal authority boundaries in sectors G-13, G-14, H-13, H-15, I-12, and I-14, which ultimately created administrative and municipality issues for the residents as the mentioned sectors were previously parts of RCB.
The Federal Cabinet's decision resolved the issue, with the western region of H-13, from the railway line to GT Road, and the area south of the railway line to GT Road, up to IJP Road, remaining under the municipal authority of RCB.
According to an RCB spokesman, the new boundaries of RCB would include areas adjacent to Golra Road, EME College, the Diary Farm, Chungi No. 26, and the Motorway Chowk, among others.
"This resolution will bring ease to the public and institutions", said the spokesman and highlighted that the new determination would apply only to municipal authority and would not affect the border boundaries between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district
RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit t ..
CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage
Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize production: Federation of Pakis ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining mini ..
KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy
ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retiring officers
ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May-9 cases
Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir
Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district7 minutes ago
-
RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved2 minutes ago
-
STEAM exhibition held to showcase students innovative projects2 minutes ago
-
CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme20 minutes ago
-
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining ministers at Future Mine ..2 hours ago
-
KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy2 hours ago
-
ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retiring officers2 hours ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May-9 cases2 hours ago
-
Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft2 hours ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered2 hours ago