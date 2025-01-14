RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Cabinet has resolved a long-standing demarcation issue between the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).This decision follows tireless efforts from both the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and CDA authorities, bringing relief to the decades-long issue facing the residents of the twin cities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Federal Cabinet has resolved a long-standing demarcation issue between the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).This decision follows tireless efforts from both the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and CDA authorities, bringing relief to the decades-long issue facing the residents of the twin cities.

According to the details, the RCB's boundaries (defined in 1957) were intermixed with the CDA areas after its notification in 1963 by the federal government. This led to disputes over municipal authority boundaries in sectors G-13, G-14, H-13, H-15, I-12, and I-14, which ultimately created administrative and municipality issues for the residents as the mentioned sectors were previously parts of RCB.

The Federal Cabinet's decision resolved the issue, with the western region of H-13, from the railway line to GT Road, and the area south of the railway line to GT Road, up to IJP Road, remaining under the municipal authority of RCB.

According to an RCB spokesman, the new boundaries of RCB would include areas adjacent to Golra Road, EME College, the Diary Farm, Chungi No. 26, and the Motorway Chowk, among others.

"This resolution will bring ease to the public and institutions", said the spokesman and highlighted that the new determination would apply only to municipal authority and would not affect the border boundaries between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.