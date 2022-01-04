UrduPoint.com

RBC Holds Blood Donation Camp For Thalassaemia Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:24 PM

In order to save the lives of thalassaemia patients, Regional Blood Center (RBC), Sukkur on Tuesday held a blood donation camp in Sukkur as part of its campaign of blood donation drive

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Manager RBC, Afzal Vaseer, Shakeel Mahar, Syed Shahbaz Gillani and others said that it was the moral and religious obligation of every Muslim to contribute in all possible ways to save precious lives of his or her brothers and sisters.

They said that donation of blood is one of the most pious and virtuous deeds to alleviate the suffering of those in pain.

On the occasion, citizens donated their blood which would be used to save lives of the patients suffering from the fatal disease as well thalassaemia patients.

