UrduPoint.com

RBC Thanks Selfless Blood Donors For Saving Human Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 04:10 PM

RBC thanks selfless blood donors for saving human lives

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :In-charge Regional Blood Center (RBC), Quetta Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hanif on Wednesday admiring the sincere and selfless contribution of blood donors acknowledged that blood donors were doing noble job by donating blood to needy patients.

He expressed these views during a seminar and blood donation camp organized by RBC Center Quetta on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, also attended by Motorway Police officers and other dignitaries.

While addressing the gathering, he said"International Blood Donation Day is celebrated on June 14 every year all over the world including Pakistan.

The main purpose of celebrating this day is to create awareness among the people about the purpose of donating blood." Extending their gratitude to blood donors, Professor Dr Hanif said that "one of the purposes of celebrating this day is to thank the blood donors and to encourage them so that they can carry out this work in the future as well,".

He noted that like every year, this year too, various celebrations are being held across the country on the occasion of International Blood Donation Day.

"Importance of donating blood is just realized when one of our loved ones suddenly needs blood in case of any illness or accident," he said "In such a situation, the role of voluntary blood donors is no less than that of an angel who saves a human life by donating his blood without any gain, loss or relationship.

Dr. Mohammad Hanif referring Islamic and ethical responsibilities of healthy people said that giving blood to a sick person is a moral obligation." He further said"Millions of lives are saved every year due to donated blood." "Blood transfusions provides a new hope for patients with life-threatening conditions, while donors lead healthier lives than ever before, on the other side."However, he lamented that "there is still an acute shortage of healthy and safe blood in many countries of the world and it is very difficult to manage safe blood in times of need."Earlier, an awareness walk was arranged to sensitize the public about their social, ethical and Islamic responsibilities of helping humanity by blood donation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Shortage World Quetta Police Motorway Job Lead June Moral All Blood Million

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

37 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

53 minutes ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

2 hours ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.