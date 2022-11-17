UrduPoint.com

RBISE Announces HSSC Part-I Exam 2022 Results

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

RBISE announces HSSC Part-I Exam 2022 results

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on Thursday announced the result of the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) annual examination Part-I, 2022.

According to RBISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan, out of a total 74,537 enrolled candidates 72,281, including 41,386 female and 30,895 male students, appeared in the examination. A total of 66,119 were regular while 6,162 were private students.

Assistant Controller Conduct, Assistant Controller Secrecy and several other members of their teams were also present on the occasion.

Controller Examinations RBISE, Mehmood Awan informed that a total of 23,695 candidates remained successful with 32.78 being the overall pass percentage. A total of 48,391 candidates failed the exams while 2242 remained absent, he said.

According to RBISE spokesman, the students can check their results on the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk.

In case of any difficulty, the students can contact the controller examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or visit the board's Interbranch at RBISE Complex near Attock Oil Refinery, Morgah Rawalpindi, he added.

