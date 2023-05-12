UrduPoint.com

RBISE Finalises Arrangements For HSSC Annual Exams 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RBISE finalises arrangements for HSSC annual exams 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has finalized arrangements for Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) annual exams 2023 which will start in Rawalpindi division on May 20, Saturday.

According to Chairman RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, foolproof arrangements have been made for the HSSC annual exams.

Controller Examinations RBISE Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi informed that roll number slips of regular students had already been sent to the concerned institutions and those of the private students were uploaded on the board's website /http://www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk and also being dispatched at the addresses mentioned in their admission forms.

He informed that the board on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha, best possible arrangements had been finalized for the exams.

The date sheets of the exams, lists of the examiners and the examination centers and other officials had been sent to all the Deputy Commissioners of the division, District Police Officers and to the special branch. The district administration and the special branch would send lists to the commissioner office and the board office after completing the verification process.

Apart from the board's office at Morgah near Attock Oil Refinery Rawalpindi, the students could also contact at phone number 051-5450917-18, Assistant Controller Inter Branch Rana Ilyas on cell phone 0333-5464775, focal person Inter Branch, Riasat Abbasi on 0332-8500846 and 051-5450920 in case of any problem, he added.

He said, 196 examination centres had been set up in the division, including 33 in Attock, 40 in Chakwal, 26 in Jhelum, 47 in Rawalpindi district and 50 local centers.

He said strict monitoring of the examination centers would be ensured by the board and the district administration.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the 'Boti' mafia, he added.

The district vigilance committee, chairman squad, special squad and mobile inspectors would visit the examination centers to check the exam process and send their reports to the board on daily basis.

A central control room had also been set up to monitor the examinations, he said adding, all the officials concerned had been directed to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board. Negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, he added.

