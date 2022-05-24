RBISE postpones SSC Exams of May 25

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on Tuesday postponed Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination, 2022 scheduled to be held on May 25.

According to a notification, issued by Higher Education Department, Lahore, Government of the Punjab, owing to unavoidable circumstances in Rawalpindi Division, paper of Pakistan Studies, P-II, SSC annual examinations, 2022, scheduled to be held on May 25 has been postponed.

Next date will be announced by the board in due course of time through electronic and print media, the notification said.

To a question the RBISE spokesman said SSC annual examinations 2022 were being held under foolproof arrangements.

He informed that 17,796 students were appearing in the exams which had started in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

388 exam centers including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up besides 107 combined centers, he added.

The board had made foolproof arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams, he said and informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board that were conducting surprise visits to the examination centres.

The central control room was set up in Rawalpindi Board's office besides district level control rooms were also set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.