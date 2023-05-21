UrduPoint.com

RBISE Sets Up 196 Centers For HSSC Annual Exams 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RBISE sets up 196 centers for HSSC annual exams 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) had set up 196 centers for Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) annual exams started in the Rawalpindi division on Saturday (May 20), said a RBISE spokesman.

He informed that the board had completed foolproof arrangements before the start of HSSC annual exams 2023.

According to Chairman RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, the best possible arrangements were made for the HSSC annual exams.

Controller Examinations RBISE Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi informed that the roll number slips of regular students had already been sent to the concerned institutions and those of the private students were uploaded on the board's website /http://www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk besides dispatched at the addresses mentioned in their admission forms.

He said that the board on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha, had made the best possible arrangements for the exams.

The date sheets of the exams, lists of the examiners and the examination centers and other officials had been sent to all the Deputy Commissioners of the division, District Police Officers, and to the special branch.

Apart from the board's office at Morgah near Attock Oil Refinery Rawalpindi, the students could also contact at phone number 051-5450917-18, Assistant Controller Inter Branch Rana Ilyas on cell phone 0333-5464775, focal person Inter Branch, Riasat Abbasi on 0332-8500846 and 051-5450920 in case of any problem, he added.

He said, 196 examination centres had been set up in the division, including 33 in Attock, 40 in Chakwal, 26 in Jhelum, 47 in Rawalpindi district, and 50 local centers.

He said, strict monitoring of the examination centers would be ensured by the board and the district administration. Action in accordance with the law would be taken against the 'Boti' mafia, he added.

The district vigilance committee, chairman squad, special squad and mobile inspectors would visit the examination centers to check the exam process and send their reports to the board on a daily basis.

A central control room had also been set up to monitor the examinations, he said adding, all the officials concerned were directed to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board. Negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, he added.



