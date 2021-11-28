RBISE sets up 32 centers for special Inter Supply exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has set up 32 centers for special Intermediate Supplementary Examination 2021.

According to RBISE spokesman, as many as 7,220 students including 4014 male and 3206 female students would appear in the exams.

Only exams for the elective subjects would be conducted as per the policy of the government and all the preparations in this regard had been completed by the board.

He informed that the board had set up 32 examinations centers including 13 for male, 10 for female and nine for both male and female students.

The roll number slips of regular students had been sent to the institutions concerned while roll number slips of private students were dispatched at the addresses given on the admission forms, he added.

In case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board's official website www.biserawalpindi. edu.pk, he said adding, the students can download their roll number slips from the website after entering number of Form-B.

The students can also contact controller examination on telephone numbers 051-5450917, 051-5450918 or directly contact Inter Branch on telephone number 051-5450920.

395