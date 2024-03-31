RBISE Takes Strict Action Against ‘Botti’ Mafia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) had taken strict action in accordance with the law against ‘Botti’ Mafia, said a RBISE spokesman.
Talking to APP, he informed that on the directives of the Chairman RBISE, the board was making all-out efforts to control cheating mafia.
The Chairman and the Controller of Examinations were also conducting surprise raids and visiting the examination centers across the division in connection with 9th First Annual Examination 2024.
The Chairman and the Controller were reviewing all the arrangements made to facilitate the students.
The spokesman informed that foolproof arrangements were finalized for the Exams and the Board with the cooperation of the district administration had implemented Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board to prevent cheating and ensure fair conduct of the examinations.
Teams were formed to visit exam centers to discourage cheating and use of any unfair means, he added.
DC Jhelum, Capt.(R) Samiullah Farooq had also visited various examination centers in Jhelum District in connection with the Ninth First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed the security arrangements finalized for the examination centers.
Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui said that strict monitoring of the examination centers was being conducted under zero tolerance policy against cheating.
In this regard, on the order of the Chief Minister Punjab, the police had also been given the authority to visit and check the examination centers along with the board officers concerned to discourage cheating.
He warned that strict action would be taken if cheating material is found in electronic devices during checking.
Action in accordance with the law would be taken without any discrimination, he added.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 606 drug dealers with 332 kg drugs, over 3000 liters liquor6 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates resolve for social, economic uplift of all minorities16 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers: CPO16 minutes ago
-
CTP issue 11,419 challan tickets to parking rules violators36 minutes ago
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad56 minutes ago
-
1008 flats and 500 houses ready for workers in Islamabad zone 556 minutes ago
-
India subjecting Kashmiris to worst political, cultural, economic aggression: APHC1 hour ago
-
President felicitates Christian community on Easter1 hour ago
-
50 miscreants rounded up for involvement in the KFC Mirpur AJK violent attack13 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist robbed of bike, valuables near Brahma14 hours ago
-
AJK President, PM extend condolences on Sardar Javed Ibrahim's demise14 hours ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP on kite string incidents14 hours ago