RBISE takes strict action against ‘Botti’ Mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) had taken strict action in accordance with the law against ‘Botti’ Mafia, said a RBISE spokesman.

Talking to APP, he informed that on the directives of the Chairman RBISE, the board was making all-out efforts to control cheating mafia.

The Chairman and the Controller of Examinations were also conducting surprise raids and visiting the examination centers across the division in connection with 9th First Annual Examination 2024.

The Chairman and the Controller were reviewing all the arrangements made to facilitate the students.

The spokesman informed that foolproof arrangements were finalized for the Exams and the Board with the cooperation of the district administration had implemented Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board to prevent cheating and ensure fair conduct of the examinations.

Teams were formed to visit exam centers to discourage cheating and use of any unfair means, he added.

DC Jhelum, Capt.(R) Samiullah Farooq had also visited various examination centers in Jhelum District in connection with the Ninth First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed the security arrangements finalized for the examination centers.

Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui said that strict monitoring of the examination centers was being conducted under zero tolerance policy against cheating.

In this regard, on the order of the Chief Minister Punjab, the police had also been given the authority to visit and check the examination centers along with the board officers concerned to discourage cheating.

He warned that strict action would be taken if cheating material is found in electronic devices during checking.

Action in accordance with the law would be taken without any discrimination, he added.

