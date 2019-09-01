RBISE to announce HSSC annual 2019 result on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, (RBISE) will announce Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) annual examination 2019 result on September 4 (Wednesday).

According to RBISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, the result will be announced at 10am at a ceremony at Government Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women, where the position holders will be given medals and certificates.

The spokesman said that the candidates could check the result online at the board website, www.biserwp.edu.pk on Wednesday.