RBISE to hold all SSC exams as per schedule

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on Tuesday announced to hold all Secondary school Certificate (SSC) exams as per schedule.

According to RBISE, spokesman Arslan Cheema, all the examinations of the board would be held in Rawalpindi division as per schedule.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Arsalan Cheema said that until, the Punjab government issues any order, the exams would be held as per schedule announced earlier and no examination had been postponed.

To a question he said, SSC annual examinations 2022 were being held under foolproof arrangements. He informed that 17,796 students were appearing in the exams which had started in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

388 exam centers including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up besides 107 combined centers, he added.

The board had made foolproof arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams, he said and informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board that were conducting surprise visits to the examination centres.

The central control room was set up in Rawalpindi Board's office besides district level control rooms were also set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

All the arrangements were finalised for transparent and smooth holding of the exams, he said adding, in case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk or contact Matric Branch at 051-5450932.