RC Hands Over Aid For Khurram Victims To DC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent (RC) Vice Chairman Farzand Ali Wazir has handed over 500 ration bags for the victims of Kurram to Deputy Commissioner, Kohat Abdul Karim Chitrali.
RC Secretary, Ali Hassan and District Secretary, Bilal Khan were present on the occasion.
This aid of ration bags has been provided by the Russian government for the rehabilitation of the Kurram victims.
On this occasion, Farzand Ali Wazir while talking to the media persons said that the relief material provided by the Russian government was being delivered to the Kurram victims through Deputy Commissioner Kohat on the special instructions of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.
He said that the mission of the Red Crescent was to serve the suffering humanity, adding "We will stand with the affected people in every hour of difficulty."
The deputy commissioner thanked the Red Crescent and the Russian government and said that this aid would be helpful in meeting the immediate needs of the Kurram victims.
APP/azq/378
