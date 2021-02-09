UrduPoint.com
RCB Accelerates Campaign Against Defaulters; Collects Over Rs 879 Mln In Seven Months

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

RCB accelerates campaign against defaulters; collects over Rs 879 mln in seven months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated up its ongoing campaign against defaulters of property tax, water charges, Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) tax and Trade tax and collected over Rs 879 million during last seven months of the current financial year.

According to RCB spokesman, the board collected over Rs 618 million property tax and over Rs 30.4 million Conservancy changes, over Rs 218 million TIP Tax, over Rs 8.1 million Trade License Fee while over Rs 5.1 million Professional Tax from the defaulters during the period.

The RCB teams on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes, otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question, he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued a large number of notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell was conducting raids and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices, he added.

The spokesman said, the staff conducted raids in different areas fall in its jurisdiction including Dhok Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony,Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Peshawar Road and several other areas and the building rules violators, propertytax and water charges defaulters were served notices. The Trade License and Professional Tax Branch issued 3150 notices to the rules violators during the period, he informed.

