RCB accelerates operation against illegal construction; issues 30 notices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal construction and issued 30 notices to the rules violators, said RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood.

Talking to APP he informed that RCB issued 30 notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators while the land branch has also been directed to demolish buildings erected illegally without getting prior approval of their building plans.

Qaiser Mahmood further said, raids were conducted in Dhoke Mustakeem, Chor Chowk, Masrial Road, Mukaram Town, Westridge Three, IJP Road, Range Road, Peshawar Road, Adam Jee Road, Hathi Chowk and Haider Road.

The operation was launched on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) and the team were directed to visit all the areas to check illegal constructions.

He warned the residents to get prior approval of any construction from the board and submit the building plans in cantt office otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken without any discrimination.