RCB accelerates public awareness campaign on coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated its ongoing public awareness campaign on coronavirus for the larger benefit of the residents.

According to RCB spokesman, the board had also displayed awareness banners at various points to highlight coronavirus preventive measures.

He informed that Dr. Asia Shahzad Qureshi of Cantonment General Hospital had been appointed focal person for coronavirus.

Special awareness campaign was being run through newspapers, pamphlets, bill boards and banners, he said adding, a 50 bed, special isolation ward had been set up in Cantonment General Hospital (CGH).

He said, arrangements were also being made to procure corona protection kits besides training of doctors and staff concerned of CGH.

In order to further improve cleanliness condition of cantt areas, the spokesman said, leaves of the sweepers and sanitation branch staff were cancelled.

He said, President Cantonment Board had directed the board to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Arrangements were also being taken to set up corona isolation wards in all private hospitals of the cantonment, he added.

Public places particularly marriage halls, hotels and parks had been shut down to ensure safety of the residents, he added.

He said, the board authorities had tried to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of face masks and hand wash sanitizers in CGH.

He said, efforts were being made to aware the people about the precautionary measures needed to be taken to prevent spread of coronavirus.