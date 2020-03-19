UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Accelerates Public Awareness Campaign On Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:21 PM

RCB accelerates public awareness campaign on coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated its ongoing public awareness campaign on coronavirus for the larger benefit of the residents.

According to RCB spokesman, the board had also displayed awareness banners at various points to highlight coronavirus preventive measures.

He informed that Dr. Asia Shahzad Qureshi of Cantonment General Hospital had been appointed focal person for coronavirus.

Special awareness campaign was being run through newspapers, pamphlets, bill boards and banners, he said adding, a 50 bed, special isolation ward had been set up in Cantonment General Hospital (CGH).

He said, arrangements were also being made to procure corona protection kits besides training of doctors and staff concerned of CGH.

In order to further improve cleanliness condition of cantt areas, the spokesman said, leaves of the sweepers and sanitation branch staff were cancelled.

He said, President Cantonment Board had directed the board to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Arrangements were also being taken to set up corona isolation wards in all private hospitals of the cantonment, he added.

Public places particularly marriage halls, hotels and parks had been shut down to ensure safety of the residents, he added.

He said, the board authorities had tried to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of face masks and hand wash sanitizers in CGH.

He said, efforts were being made to aware the people about the precautionary measures needed to be taken to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Marriage Rawalpindi All Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

9 minutes ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

17 minutes ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

22 minutes ago

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 148

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.