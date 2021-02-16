RCB addresses 2365 complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) received 2696 complaints of the residents through Pakistan Citizen Portal during last six months and addressed 2365

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) received 2696 complaints of the residents through Pakistan Citizen Portal during last six months and addressed 2365.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Board made all out efforts to address the complaints of the citizens received through the portal.

He informed that the Public Facilitation Centre of RCB, received as many as 6191 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems during last six months and made hectic efforts to resolve them while 5483 were addressed on urgent basis.

Qaiser said that the board received 2696 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 2365 were addressed within shortest possible time frame while 331 are under process.

He said, CB care center issued 3941 birth and 1954 death certificates during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to the officials to facilitate the citizen and address theirproblems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.