RCB adopts 'zero-tolerance' policy against handcart bazaars: CEO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Tuesday said the board had adopted a 'zero-tolerance' policy against handcart bazaars and the vendors would not be allowed to violate the rules as such bazaars create problems for the citizens as well traffic mess on roads.

Attending a 'Khuli Kutchery' held at RCB office, he said, solid steps would be taken to address public complaints.

He informed the board was utilizing all available resources to clean all Cantt areas.

He urged the residents to throw garbage at dumpling points or in trash trolleys installed in all Cantt areas as it would help the sanitation staff to remove the garbage properly.

He once again appealed to the residents to cooperate with RCB sanitation staff and throw garbage at garbage points.

A large number of citizens attended the sixth 'Khuli Kutchery' held on the special directives of the Director General Military Land and Cantonments to address complaints of the citizens.

On the occasion, Vice President RCB, Malik Munir, Additional CEO Umair Mehboob, Assistant Secretary and Spokesman RCB Muhammad Riasat, Superintendent Muhammad Murtasam, Chief Cantt Eng.

Attique Ur Rehman and Heads of different branches were present.

Imran Gulzar said that all-out efforts were being made to resolve complaints of the residents without any discrimination.

Talking about cleanliness, the CEO told that the RCB sanitation staff was working hard to clean all Cantt areas.

Responding to a complaint about old-grant policy he advised the residents concerned to formally apply to regularize the properties as per the old-grant policy of the Federal government.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', 26 complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.