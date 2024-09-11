RCB announce 15% concession on payment of dues till 30 September

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board has announced a 15% discount on the payment of property tax, water and sanitation charges to the residents of the RCB areas for the year 2024/25.

According to the details, the bills have been distributed by RCB staffers.

The CEO RCB, Syed Ali Irfan has urged the citizens to fulfill their national duty and take advantage of this opportunity to deposit their tax and other dues otherwise.

In case of non compliance or delayed payments, the RCB will take legal actions along with a penalty of 1% surcharge on monthly basis on the due amounts of deposited after the due date.

The spokesman RCB, Rasheed Saqib said that those who have not yet received the bill, may collect the bills from the RCB office.