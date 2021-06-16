RCB announces 10% concession in outstanding property tax

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has announced 10 percent concession in outstanding property tax for those who are willing to pay them until June 30.

According to RCB spokesman, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxes despite various notices.

He said, the authorities concerned had tasked the field staff of the board to expedite the recovery process and submit a daily report of the progress.