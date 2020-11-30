UrduPoint.com
RCB Anti-encroachment Operation; 3 Truckloads Goods Confiscated

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

RCB anti-encroachment operation; 3 truckloads goods confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Monday confiscated three truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to a spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said encroachments were removed from Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor Chowk, Masrial Road and Allahabad and three truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines withwarnings, he said adding that the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

