RCB Anti-encroachment Operation; Three Truckloads Goods Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:02 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday confiscated three truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Tuesday confiscated three truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB Enforcement Wing Incharge, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor Chowk and Allahabad and three truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments bothtemporary and permanent were being removed.

