RCB auctions cattle market contract for Rs89.5m

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has awarded the contract to establish the city's largest cattle market at Bhatta Chowk at the intersection of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for Rs89.5 million.

The board auctioned the contract for the Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market well before Eidul Azha to prevent the sale of sacrificial animals in residential areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the auction process continued for three days and the highest bid was offered on the third day of the auction.

The cattle market would be established for 15 days and would remain open on Eid days at the junction of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The successful contractor, Syed Mudassar Shah, token no-4 made an offer of Rs89.5 million.

A committee formed by Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Gulzar under the chairmanship of Revenue Superintendent Rana Saleem awarded the contract for the cattle market.

As per the contract, the contractor would charge Rs 3,000 for large animals and Rs 2,000 for small ones brought to the market.

The spokesman informed that the board had made special arrangements to meet the water requirements of animals in the cattle market.

Cleaning, lighting, and security would also be arranged in the cattle market, while a mobile veterinary hospital would also be established for the medical examination of animals with the support of the Livestock Department.

The Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market would be Rawalpindi's biggest market, in which sacrificial animals would be brought from different parts of the country.

The spokesman further informed that the CEO had visited Bhatta Chowk cattle market here the other day and reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements. On the directives of the CEO, the work to remove small bushes and land leveling with the help of tractors had been started so that the citizens and contractors could be facilitated particularly during the sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals before Eid ul Azha.

The Cantt Board administration had kicked off the work last week to set up grand cattle market in the Cantt area at Bhatta Chowk to facilitate the Cantt residents.

The spokesman said that the board had imposed a ban on the sale, purchase of sacrificial animals in all cantt areas except Bhatta chowk cattle market. No one would be allowed to violate the rules, he added.