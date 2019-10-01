RCB authorities directed to accelerate anti-dengue activities

The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) have been directed to accelerate anti-dengue activities and take action in accordance with the law against those failed to comply with the dengue standard operating procedure (SOP)

According to RCB spokesman, Cantonment Executive Officer Rawalpindi, Sibtain Raza directed the officers including Additional CEO RCB, Faisal Munir Wattoo to take all possible steps to control dengue in cantt areas.

Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti has also been directed to conduct raids in different areas to check vulnerable sites.

He said, different areas including under construction sites were being visited by RCB anti-dengue teams to check dengue larvae while the violators of the SOP were imposed fines.

The teams were also conducting anti-dengue spray and fumigation in different areas.

The board would take action against those flouting the government orders on dengue prevention, he said and urged the residents to adopt all possible precautionary measures and contact the RCB if they found dengue larvae near their houses.

The spokesman informed that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

A large number of points were being checked on daily basis by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

He said, the Board under anti-dengue drive inspected 1830 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 75 sites during last three days.

He told APP that 5265 containers were checked by the health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at several points including houses in British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas was removed.

He said, an anti-dengue walk was also organized on Monday which was led by Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Faisal Munir Wattoo.

Pamphlets were also distributed among the citizens to create awareness against dengue, he added.