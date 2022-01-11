UrduPoint.com

RCB Authorities Urged To Remove Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The residents of several cantonment areas have urged the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to remove encroachments which are creating problems for the people

They said that the authorities concerned seem least interested to take action in accordance with the law against violators.

Illegal commercial activities in several residential areas of RCB including Gawalmandi, Chor, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and Chungi No. 22 have been witnessed as encroachers who have occupied streets and roads, create problems for motorists and pedestrians particularly women and children.

A large number of unauthorized commercial units, factories, godowns and offices have also been set up in residential areas. Almost all unauthorized commercial units lack parking arrangements, which results in vehicles being parked on the roads and causing traffic congestion.

According to the residents, most streets of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Chungi No. 22, Chor, Gawalmandi, etc have been converted into commercial centres, with traders converting houses into workshops, godowns and offices.

Naveed, a resident of Tench Bhatta area said that the majority of such units also lack fire safety arrangements, posing a threat to residents. There is no check on noise pollution generated by industrial units either.

Encroachments have become a major problem not only for the motorists but also the area residents, while the concerned are taking no action.

Altaf, another resident, said that one could witness the traffic mess on Tench Bhatta road as shopkeepers had occupied both sides of the road and left no space for movement of pedestrians.

