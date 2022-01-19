UrduPoint.com

RCB Board Approves Several Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 10:18 PM

RCB board approves several development schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Board meeting of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has approved several development schemes besides approving 207 residential building plans.

According to RCB spokesman, the board meeting of RCB, chaired by President RCB and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar gave approval of several development projects.

He informed that the meeting was also attended by Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar, Vice President, RCB, Malik Munir and other elected members.

He said that the meeting checked income and expenditures of the board besides tax collection details.

The Board approved contract extension of several employees including doctors and other staff members of Cantonment General Hospital (CGH). On the occasion, administrator CGH also gave a detailed briefing. The board also approved purchase of equipment for CGH.

The spokesman informed that the board directed the authorities to take strict action against the violators of the building by-laws. Approval was also given for contract of Haider Road and Mall Road parking areas, he added.

The board decided to issue final notices to illegal marriage halls, he added.

