RCB, CCB finalizes arrangements for Monsoon; Disaster Management Squads formed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonment boards have finalized all the arrangements for Monsoon season besides forming special Disaster Management Squads to cope with any flood situation during rains.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, a Disaster Management Squad of RCB under the supervision of Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Faisal Munir Wattoo would remain alert round the clock during Monsoon. The citizens can contact the officer at 0340-7138495 and 051-9274419.

He said all the possible precautionary measures had been taken for vulnerable areas to avoid any loss of life/damage to public as well as private property.

Senior Cantt Engineer, Zia Ahmed Khan would assist the incharge of the squad. He can be contacted at 0322-4140458, he added.

The residents of RCB cantt areas seeking help in any emergency during monsoon can contact the board officials at 051-9274403 and UAN 111-07-07-07.

RCB on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Sibtain Raza had formulated a monsoon contingency plan, he added.

He said, with the start of monsoon rains, the board had started enforcing work on its contingency plan and making all out efforts to ensure smooth flow of water in streets, roads and nullahs during heavy rains.

He informed, RCB had completed cleanliness work of nullahs besides finalizing arrangements for Monsoon season. The dredging, de-silting and cleanliness work of various Nullahs was completed before start of rains.

He said, the Sanitation Incharge had been directed to complete the task utilizing all available resources in June. The sanitation branch was also making efforts on daily basis to ensure cleanliness in all areas falling in RCB jurisdiction, he said.

All culverts of the Nullahs were also cleared, he added. Special teams had been formed for quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he said.

The wastage and garbage in nullahs was also lifted and disposed of on daily basis by the sanitation workers.

Qaisar Mahmood said that on the directives of the CEO, the holidays of sanitation employees had been cancelled for monsoon and they had been directed to work round the clock in two shifts.

He said, the work on lifting of garbage and cleaning of nullahs had been completed in Jan Colony, Rahat Colony, Adhara, Faisal Town, Miran Baksh Colony, Habib Colony, various points in Westridge areas, People's Colony, Dhok Banaras, Gawalmandi, Ilyas Colony through heavy machinery.

A Control Room had been set up in the Facilitation Center and the citizens could contact the staff on 051-111-070707 and 051-9274403 to register complaints about accumulation of water and flood like situation in their respective areas.

The staff had been directed to remain alert round the clock to cope with flood situation, he said adding, senior officers were monitoring performance of the departments concerned and situation of rainwater in streets, roads and nullahs.

According to a CCB official, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, CCB, Zia Hussain has been made incharge of emergency squad who can be contacted on 051-9272476 and 0342-5292316 phone numbers while the residents can also get registered their complaints on 0320-4901144.

He informed that the owners of 25 buildings declared dilapidated by the concerned building had also been issued notices.