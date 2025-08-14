Open Menu

RCB Celebrates 78th Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:00 PM

RCB celebrates 78th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Office to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the historic victory in the “Muarka e Haq.”

The event paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their resolute response to Indian aggression, expressing complete solidarity. A cake adorned with the green crescent flag was also cut on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Additional CEO Arshad Khan, Deputy CEO Nasir Kamal, Secretary Cantonment Board Imran Habib, Senior Cantt Engineer Abdul Samad, Zahid Jadun Khan, Mughis Khan, Chaudhry Arslan and elected members Rasheed Khan, Haji Zafar Iqbal, and Malik Tahir Ayub, along with a large number of Cantonment Board employees.

Participants raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad” and offered special prayers for the martyrs’ souls and their elevated ranks.

To mark Independence Day and the “Muarka e Haq,” major roads and parks in the RCB areas are decorated with colorful lights and vibrant decorations, illuminating the area at night.

Addressing the gathering, Additional CEO Arshad Khan stated that celebrating the “Muarka e Haq” aims to honor the brave Pakistan Armed Forces, who thwarted India’s nefarious designs in Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos.” He emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands united in every challenging moment, always shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces. He added that freedom is the result of countless sacrifices, making it incumbent upon every Pakistani to contribute with honesty and unity.

Recent Stories

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

34 minutes ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

1 hour ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

10 hours ago
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

10 hours ago
 China remains key destination for Pakistan’s min ..

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

11 hours ago
 Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

11 hours ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

11 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan