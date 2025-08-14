RCB Celebrates 78th Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Office to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the historic victory in the “Muarka e Haq.”
The event paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their resolute response to Indian aggression, expressing complete solidarity. A cake adorned with the green crescent flag was also cut on the occasion.
The ceremony was attended by Additional CEO Arshad Khan, Deputy CEO Nasir Kamal, Secretary Cantonment Board Imran Habib, Senior Cantt Engineer Abdul Samad, Zahid Jadun Khan, Mughis Khan, Chaudhry Arslan and elected members Rasheed Khan, Haji Zafar Iqbal, and Malik Tahir Ayub, along with a large number of Cantonment Board employees.
Participants raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad” and offered special prayers for the martyrs’ souls and their elevated ranks.
To mark Independence Day and the “Muarka e Haq,” major roads and parks in the RCB areas are decorated with colorful lights and vibrant decorations, illuminating the area at night.
Addressing the gathering, Additional CEO Arshad Khan stated that celebrating the “Muarka e Haq” aims to honor the brave Pakistan Armed Forces, who thwarted India’s nefarious designs in Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos.” He emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands united in every challenging moment, always shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces. He added that freedom is the result of countless sacrifices, making it incumbent upon every Pakistani to contribute with honesty and unity.
Recent Stories
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCB celebrates 78th Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
National flag-hoisting ceremony at the SCP4 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrated with National Zeal in Gilgit; 21-Gun Salute Marks the Occasion24 minutes ago
-
Kishwar Naheed salutes heroes of Independence, urges nation to uphold their legacy34 minutes ago
-
Public honors forefathers as Independence Day celebrations sweep Pakistan & AJK: report44 minutes ago
-
Posters in IIOJK express strong support for Pakistan on Independence Day54 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz hoists national flag to mark 78th Independence Day1 hour ago
-
KP's CM stresses collective efforts for peace, national development1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz hoists national flag to mark 78th Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Change of Guard Ceremony held at Mazar e Quaid on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
ITP issues strict traffic diversions for 19th Safar Chehlum procession in Capital1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz hoists national flag to mark 79th Independence Day2 hours ago