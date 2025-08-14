RCB celebrates 78th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Office to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the historic victory in the “Muarka e Haq.”

The event paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their resolute response to Indian aggression, expressing complete solidarity. A cake adorned with the green crescent flag was also cut on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Additional CEO Arshad Khan, Deputy CEO Nasir Kamal, Secretary Cantonment Board Imran Habib, Senior Cantt Engineer Abdul Samad, Zahid Jadun Khan, Mughis Khan, Chaudhry Arslan and elected members Rasheed Khan, Haji Zafar Iqbal, and Malik Tahir Ayub, along with a large number of Cantonment Board employees.

Participants raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad” and offered special prayers for the martyrs’ souls and their elevated ranks.

To mark Independence Day and the “Muarka e Haq,” major roads and parks in the RCB areas are decorated with colorful lights and vibrant decorations, illuminating the area at night.

Addressing the gathering, Additional CEO Arshad Khan stated that celebrating the “Muarka e Haq” aims to honor the brave Pakistan Armed Forces, who thwarted India’s nefarious designs in Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos.” He emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands united in every challenging moment, always shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces. He added that freedom is the result of countless sacrifices, making it incumbent upon every Pakistani to contribute with honesty and unity.