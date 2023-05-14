RCB CEO for complete census field work by May 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Imran Gulzar has directed the relevant authorities of the 'Population Census to complete census field work by May 15 (Monday) which was a deadline set by the government.

According to an RCB spokesman, ) Imran Gulzar informed that while chairing a meeting which was attended by the officers of the Statistics Department, Divisional Census Coordinator Syed Hasan Raza, and the area Supervisors.

He had also instructed the relevant officers to give targets to those working in the field so that the census work could be completed quickly.

The teams were directed to complete the field verification/coverage of the population and housing census by May 15.

The meeting was informed that the field operation of the population and housing-2023, the first-ever digital census had been extended till May 15.

The teams were also directed to work on Saturday and Sunday and complete the task by Monday, he added.