RCB checks 386 food outlets; imposes over Rs 1.3 mln fines on rules violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Food Branch checked 386 food outlets and served notices to 342 shops for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last four months besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.3 million on the rules violators.

According to a RCB spokesman, the Board under its ongoing campaign managed to generate over Rs 1.3 million revenue during last four months of the current financial year, 2021-22.

The RCB food branch also collected a large number of food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he said.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Umar Farooq Ali Malik conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.