RCB Checks 498 Food Outlets; Imposes Rs 563,000 Fines On Violators

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:51 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Food Branch checked 498 food outlets and issued a large number of notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last three months and imposed fines amounting around Rs 563,000

According to a RCB spokesman, RCB under its ongoing campaign managed to generate over Rs 353.9 million revenue during last three months of the current financial year, 2021-22.

The board collected over Rs 198 million property tax, over Rs 64 million water charges, Rs 24.8 million Conservancy changes, Rs 66 million TIP Tax and over Rs 3.9 million Trade License Fee while over Rs 1.9 million Professional Tax was also collected during the period.

The RCB teams on the directives of the CEO, RCB Muhammad Farooq Ali Malik were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters of Property Tax, Water Charges, Transfer of Immovable Property (TIP) Tax and Trade Tax , he added.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes, otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question, he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued a large number of notices to the violators.

The RCB food branch also collected food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he said.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

