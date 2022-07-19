UrduPoint.com

RCB Clearing Nullahs To Avoid Possible Flooding In Low-lying Areas During Heavy Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is clearing all nullahs to avoid risk of possible flooding in low-lying areas during heavy rains.

According to a RCB spokesman, the board on the directives of Station Commander, Rawalpindi, Brig. Salman Nazar and Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar was cleaning nullahs particularly in Jan Colony, Dhoke Banaras, Shalley Valley, Aslam Market, Ghaziabad, Lane no 4 and 5, Peshawar Road.

The board had also started an anti-encroachment drive against illegally built structures on the nullahs and drains that obstruct the smooth flow of rainwater, he added.

RCB was surveying the cantonment areas including Westridge, Shalley Valley, Jan Colony, Peshawar Road Lane 4 & 5, Banaras Colony, and other areas to identify illegal houses and structures.

The board had cleared illegal structures from three localities, he informed.

The RCB would clear the nullahs from obstacles and encroachments, he said adding, the civic agency was making all-out effort to clear the nullahs for the smooth flow of rainwater.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had also visited Jan Colony, Tench Bhatta area here the other day and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness work of the nullah.

Flanked by Assistant Commissioner Cantt Anisha Hashim the DC had directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing cleanliness work of different nullahs within shortest possible time frame.

The spokesman said that the drains which caused urban flooding in some areas during rains were being cleaned again so that possible flooding risk could be avoided during next rain spells.

He urged the citizens not to throw shopping bags, solid waste and garbage in nullahs.

