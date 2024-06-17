RCB collects 910 tonnes of sacrificial carcasses on Eidul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) is actively conducting a cleanliness operation to manage garbage disposal and collect the offal of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha.

The Additional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cantonment Board, along with other officers, visited various areas and the control room to supervise the operation.

The CEO commended the timely disposal of animal carcasses and the quick resolution of citizen complaints.

So far, over 910 tons of garbage have been collected and moved to the transfer station.

The cleanup operation includes 110 heavy vehicles and more than 700 workers.

The control room is monitoring the workers, and 89 complaints have been resolved.

The cantonment area has been divided into ten sections for efficient cleaning, covering altars, streets, and highways. Lime spraying is also being carried out to ensure cleanliness.

Citizens appealed to place their garbage at designated points outside their streets for easy collection.