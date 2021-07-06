RCB collects over Rs 1497.5 mln revenue in 2020-21

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) successfully completed the task of large-scale recovery in the financial year 2020-2021 by collecting Rs 833 million property tax, Rs 380 million TIP tax, Rs 220 million water charges, Rs 49 million conservancy charges, Rs 16.5 million trade license fee and Rs 9 million professional tax

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) successfully completed the task of large-scale recovery in the financial year 2020-2021 by collecting Rs 833 million property tax, Rs 380 million TIP tax, Rs 220 million water charges, Rs 49 million conservancy charges, Rs 16.5 million trade license fee and Rs 9 million professional tax.

According to Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, this performance would further be improved in the current fiscal year.

The Cantt Board conducted 605 anti-encroachment operations in different areas and seized 509 truckloads of goods worth over Rs 5.7 million while the food branch imposed fines amounting to Rs 3.4 million on the rules violators during the same period.

According to Cantt Board spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, by breaking the monopoly of the contractor on the largest 'Mandi' of the sacrificial animals of the twin cities, the contract was awarded at Rs 70 million which was given at Rs seven million last year.

He informed that 15 parties participated in the auction held this year.

Meanwhile, the Garden Branch of RCB upgraded all the parks during last financial year besides plantation at Mall Road, Raja Akram Road and Sher Khan Road. Various types of saplings were planted during the tree planting campaign and a new park was also set up in Chakra Housing Society.

The number of complaints received by the Public Service Center was 10,410 while 9,949 including water and electricity were resolved during 2020-21.

He said, the Executive Officer had directed the officers concerned to make all out efforts to resolve complaints of the residents registered at Public Facilitation Center.